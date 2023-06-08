“No matter where you are at in your life, I challenge you to set some goals. Advancing in life requires a lot of hard work. The consequences of your choices will impact the rest of your life.”

Those were among the words of wisdom 1996 Manheim Central High School graduate and keynote speaker Amanda Conway Simmons offered to the 229 members of the Class of 2023 during Thursday evening’s commencement. Conway Simmons has held several top level positions with the United States Marine Band and currently oversees marketing and all productions.

“You are going to need courage, honor and commitment to face all the curve balls that life is going to throw at you,” she told the soon-to-be graduates. “You don’t always control your circumstances, but you can always control your response. Life is not about what happens to you, it’s about how you navigate it,” she said during the ceremony in the auditorium of Lancaster County Bible Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, in Rapho Township.

The evening opened with a welcome from class President Laura Huber.

“As a class we’ve excelled in all areas. The Class of 2023 has made an impact not only in our community but in school and on each other. Whether your next step is going to college, joining the military, attending trade school, entering the workforce or you are still trying to figure that out, let’s commit to be people who are kind, honest, encouraging and trustworthy,” Huber said.

Madison Knier, one of the student speakers delivering inspirational remarks during the ceremony, talked about the times she almost let negativity slip into her mind.

“There were plenty of days when the task at hand seemed impossible, but I put my head down, worked through these seemingly hopeless circumstances and I emerged stronger on the other side,” Knier said.

“Be the person that others can look up to. I challenge you to embrace your mistakes and learn from them rather than make excuses. With hard work we can all achieve our dreams,” Knier told her classmates.