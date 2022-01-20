The Manheim Central school board will vote on a new superintendent for the northwestern Lancaster County school district Monday night.

If approved, Ryan Axe would start his new role on March 1.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Manheim Central Middle School auditorium, 261 White Oak Road in Penn Township.

Axe currently is the director of secondary education at Warwick School District, where he previously served as principal at Warwick High School. He also was assistant principal for six years at Hempfield High School and taught English for 13 years at Cocalico School District, according to an announcement from Manheim Central sent to parents Thursday.

Axe would replace Peter J. Aiken, who resigned in September 2021 to become superintendent at Central York School District. Former Manheim Central superintendent Norman Hatten was brought in to lead the district during its search for Aiken’s replacement.

Aiken’s salary when he resigned was $180,000.