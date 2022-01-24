The Manheim Central school board unanimously appointed Ryan Axe as the school district’s superintendent Monday night.

“The board spent a good bit of time on the selection process. I think we made a wise choice. I look forward to working with Dr. Axe,” school board President Mike Clair said.

“We’re excited to have Ryan Axe join our team. He brings a lot of energy,” board member Rob Iosue said.

Axe, 50, replaces Peter J. Aiken, who resigned in September to become superintendent at Central York School District.

Axe’s contract is for four years and four months, with a salary of $180,000 for the first year. He begins his new role March 1.

“I’ve learned a lot about the school board and the community as I went through the selection process,” he said. “The more I’ve learned about the community, the more excited I am to get started.”

Axe lives in East Hempfield Township with his wife, Jen, and three children, Konnor, Brynn and Caden. He said his family has been incredibly supportive as he went through the interview process at Manheim Central.

Axe’s most recent position was as director of secondary education at Warwick School District, where he previously served as the high school’s principal. During Monday night’s Manheim Central meeting, he thanked April Hershey, Warwick School district superintendent, for her mentorship and support. He also was assistant principal for six years at Hempfield High School and taught English for 13 years at Cocalico School District, according to an announcement from Manheim Central sent to parents Thursday.