An individual at Doe Run Elementary School in the Manheim Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

School Principal Art Paynter and district Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery notified Doe Run families in a letter Tuesday night.

"We have recently learned that a member of our Doe Run school community has tested positive for COVID-19," the letter states. "We are working with the Department of Health and the Rapid Response Center to identify if there are individuals who will be required to quarantine."

Individuals who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been advised to quarantine, the letter states.

This marks the second COVID-19 case at Manheim Central. The first, reported Sept. 7 by district Superintendent Peter J. Aiken, is at Manheim Central Middle School.

Six Lancaster County school districts have reported at least one case of COVID-19 since school started in late August: Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central and Warwick. La Academia Partnership Charter School in Lancaster city also has reported a case.

Conestoga Valley High School, which has three reported cases, and Donegal Intermediate School, which has two reported cases, are closed to students this week.

