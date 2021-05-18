Manheim Central school board President Linda Williams was greeted with jeers as she walked into the district office prior to Monday night’s school board meeting.

Her mistake: She wore a mask.

“Take off the mask!” one protester shouted. “We’ll vote you out!” another yelled.

Williams stopped at the door and thanked the organizers — there to protest the requirement that students wear masks in school — for coming to voice their opinions, then disappeared into the building.

Nearly 200 unmasked protesters crowded outside the district office entrance Monday to express their disgust with mask-wearing and what they say it’s doing to their kids. Parents among the group said kids are hugging their friends in secret in fear of ridicule from teachers, struggling to focus in school and being singled out for wanting to choose whether to wear a mask.

“Masks are affecting our children emotionally, spiritually and physically,” said Kate Barto, of Manheim. “And it’s going to start to contribute to some mental health issues.”

Barto is one of seven Manheim mothers who organized the protest as part of a newly formed group MC Parents for Change. The group formed after parents got upset over a picture showing Manheim Central band members playing their instruments while wearing masks that was shared on social media.

“After over a year of not having our voices heard, we just want the board to hear us,” said Barto, whose one school-aged child doesn’t attend public school.

Pennsylvania requires people who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors. Schools are still required to adhere to that rule. They are also advised, but not required, to keep their mask requirement in place for fully vaccinated people. That’s in line with the most recent mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manheim Central Superintendent Peter J. Aiken said the district, like many others in Lancaster County, is sticking with the mask requirement, even for those who are fully vaccinated, through the end of the school year.

“I just think the neatest, cleanest thing is to stay the course through June 4,” Aiken said, adding that he hopes a mask requirement isn’t necessary come August.

Aiken briefly joined the protesters outside Monday night to “build bridges,” he said, “not let this tear this community apart.”

After several impassioned speeches, including one from a parent who claimed school board members "scare easily," the majority of the protesters flowed into the auditorium of the neighboring Manheim Central Middle School, where the board meeting took place. School administrators, including Aiken, did not ask any of the protesters to put on masks.

Asked why the group was allowed to attend maskless, in violation of the state's mask mandate, Aiken said the district solicitor — York-based Stock and Leader law firm — advised administrators to allow it. The law firm did not respond to a request for comment by Monday’s print deadline.

When Williams started the meeting, some in the crowd heckled her again, shouting that they couldn’t hear her through her mask.

Before the meeting, Williams told LNP | LancasterOnline that she’d like to finish the school year in compliance with the state’s guidance, and that means requiring masks for all students and employees.

“With 14 days left, I really think we should be happy to have gotten to where we are right now and look to the future and to the new school year,” Williams said.

At Penn Manor's school board meeting on Monday, about a dozen parents spoke out against the school mask requirement. Like Manheim Central, Penn Manor expects to keep its mask requirement in place through the end of the school year.