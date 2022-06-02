When one hears the phrase “kids these days,” it’s usually in negative reference to youth culture. Manheim Central School District Superintendent Ryan Axe, however, sees things differently.

“We are extremely proud of our Manheim Central ‘kids these days,’ ” Axe said Thursday night during Manheim Central High School’s commencement ceremony.

Axe believes “kids these days,” especially those in Manheim Central’s class of 2022, are resilient, ambitious and “give us hope for an amazing future.”

Following the entrance of graduates at LCBC’s Manheim Campus, co-class president Gabby Wettig welcomed members of the graduating class and the audience. She applauded her classmates for making it to graduation.

“Our diploma opens new doors of opportunity for every class member,” Wettig said.

Principal Joshua Weitzel then presented the valedictorian and salutatorian awards to Sydney Heisey and Sophia Harrill, respectively.

Weitzel announced that of the graduating class over 75% will be attending a higher education institution, 42 members will be heading into the workforce, six members will be serving in the armed forces, and 10 students will embark on missionary work.

Senior Jiahnny Laboy kicked off the student remarks. Her speech centered around her guiding mantra: “a minor setback for a major comeback.”

“Everyone has expectations of what their future holds: whether it’s to go to school, enter into the workforce, move to another state, or start your own family,” Laboy said. “But, remember what I taught you here tonight: minor setbacks for major comebacks, and each of us will have more than one comeback in our lifetime.”

Co-class president and valedictorian Heisey, also spoke to the class of 2022. Heisey encouraged her classmates to take in the “big picture.”

Lisa Peng was the final senior speaker. Peng inspired classmates while discussing her journey to become a first-generation college student as a student with a learning disability.

“Set a goal for yourself even if you think it’s out of reach,” Peng said.

David Cooper, a Manheim Central High School alumnus from the class of 1983 and a member of the Manheim Central Hall of Fame, offered a message to the class. A former Navy SEAL and CEO of Verge, a coaching and consulting firm, Cooper told students about adversities he faced while in the military, and encouraged them to treasure the personal relationships they forged in high school.

“One thing I hope is a constant in your life are the friends you made here,” Cooper said.

Another Manheim Central High School alumnus was part of Thursday’s ceremony, too: Dennis Enck, class of ’70, inducted the graduating class of 2022 into the school’s alumni association.