When: Manheim Central school board meeting Sept. 28.

What happened: Board members discussed options for spectators at home football and volleyball games, but they took no action. The first of two home football games will be held Oct. 9 in Elden Rettew Stadium. The games will be livestreamed.

Football games: Superintendent Pete Aiken presented two options to accommodate spectators at the stadium. He said the borough has agreed the visiting team could use locker rooms at the adjacent Manheim Community Pool during halftime.

Option one: The stadium would be broken into four sections — the field, student, home and visitors sections. A maximum of 250 people could be accommodated in each section. Football teams, coaches and cheerleaders would be in the field. The band would be seated in what is traditionally the student section. Aiken said student athletes and band members would receive two tickets each for parents. Parents of players, cheerleaders and band members would be seated in the home and visitors sections along with about 72 students. He said this plan would allow spectators to be seated 6 feet apart in the stadium. Each area of the stadium would have a designated entrance.

Option two: The second plan would allow spectators at 25% capacity, or 1,200 spectators of the total 4,800 capacity. Senior and varsity players would receive six tickets each; junior varsity players, two tickets; senior cheerleaders, four tickets; non-senior cheerleaders, two tickets; and band members two tickets. The plan also allows 200 students to attend the game with 100 tickets for the visiting team. Face coverings would be required.

Quotable: “I think it’s important to reciprocate what other teams are doing for us. I don’t want to be the school district that doesn’t allow other parents to see their kids play,” board President Linda Williams said.

Volleyball: Aiken said under the current regulation limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people, only the starters and coaches could be in the gym. The proposal is to have both teams in the gym and provide two tickets to each Manheim Central player. These games would also be livestreamed.

What’s next: The board will take official action Oct. 12 on the football and volleyball plans.

Building sale: The sale of 101 S. Penn St. to Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for $210,000 was approved. The building is adjacent to the former H.C. Burgard Elementary School, which was purchased by IU-13 in June.