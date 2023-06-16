Manheim Central High School held its commencement June 8 at LCBC Manheim.

The graduates are: Cole E. Allamena, Aracely Arredondo, Christopher C. Ashby Jr., Brett K. Barbush, Andrew W. Barnes, Kaitlyn R. Beachy, Brandon M. Beck, Connor S. Beck, Mikayla M. Beck, Aiden A. Becker, Marcello R. Bellano, Zachary J. Benner, Avery G. Bernhardt, Emily A. Bilby, Keon A. Bissell, Kane E. Bosch, Hannah E. Bost, Alaina N. Bridgeman, Carson H. Brooks, Sara J. Brubaker, Damian T. Cassel, Olissa L. Clingenpeel, Ty D. Clugston, Evan J. Coffield, Kadance E. Collins, Alexa D. Compton, Cayde W. Connelly, Jasiah A. Costello, Emily M. Crellin, Adam J. D'Angelo, Rocco R. Daugherty, Aiden C. Deppen, Nathan H. Derck, Seth E. Diaz, Ethan M. Dieter, Garrett N. DiFrancesco, Addison H. Doerschuk, Malachi T. Dollard, Sophia I. Dominguez, Richard Dommel, Abby L. Doss, Donna M. Doss, Ty J. Doyle, Zachary E. Earhart, Genna N. Eberly, Matthew L. Echegoyen, Sammi A. Elwakdy, Seth N. Embley, Chloe M. Enck and Katherine E. Escalante Leiva.

Also, Cameron T. Evans, Connor W. Fahnestock, Kameron A. Fahnestock, Jayla L. Flowers, Logan M. Forrest, Luke E. Forwood, Hailey N. Frey, Christian C.Frick, Megan R. Garber, Jonathan Garcia, Sophia H. Garman, Aidan P. Garvey, Camden E. Geib, Gavyn E. Geib, Cadence M. Getz, Kandis M. Gilbert, Benjamin L. Ginder, Kathryn E. Glover, Cody J. Grissinger, Cole M. Groff, Trey D. Grube, Hunter M. Gruel, Nicholas R. Haas-Turner, Brady J. Harbach, Monica A. Herman, Isis Hernandez, Mariana Hernandez, Paige M. Heslop, Jacob P. Hess, Camryn E. Heth, Alexander M. Hetrick, Luke A. Higgins, Jared A. High, Madison G. Hilyard, Rolan B. Hoffer, Chase N. Hoke, Benjamin S. Holsinger, Lei Hong, Mason J. Hornberger, Caleb M.Hostetter, Hannah N. Hostetter, Lauren A. Huber, Max T. Hudson, Jesse D. Hurst, Evan M. Ingold, Braxton R. Keiffer, Ava T. Kenneff, Brooke M. Kettler, Camryn E. King and Laura E. King.

Also, Gavin W. Kline, Abigail R. Knapp, Madison K. Knier, Aubrie L. Knight, Sidney R. Kopp, Madison Korom, Hailey L. Kowalski, Morgan A. Kreider, Aiden C. Krell, Kaylie A. Kroll, Wyatt A. Kupres, Madeline J. LaFrance, Hailey E. Langley, Abby G. Lastinger, Michaela A. Lauver, Amanda Laventure, Cole M. Lawhorne, Dylan G. Leed, Brynn A. Lehman, Michael J. Lewis, Kyle D. Lindsey, Julia G. Loercher, Tori A. Long, Nathanyil R.Mansir, Dustin R. Martin, Elsie M. Martin, Emma G. Martin, Bryson A. Martzall, Shaun K. McElheny, Landon S. McGallicher, Logan S. McGallicher, Leah E. McMurry, Joselyn L. Medina, Preston Mensch, Kyle B. Meyer, Hallie R. Miller, Holly N. Miller, Kaylah M. Miller, Zander W. Miller, Mckenzie M. Moberly, Jenna E. Moffett, Jahlia J. Montanez, Cale R. Moore, Jared R. Murray, Drew D. Myers, Emma L. Myers, Elias D. Nahrgang, Joseph Nasser, Ava J. Nauman and Yaritza I. Navarro-Fernandez.

Also, Dylan W. Neff, Kaylee B. Neff, Collin C. Neiles, Lexie M. Nelson, Pippa A. Oatman, Emma R. Osgood, Samantha L. Parks, Nicole G. Peffley, Luke J. Peiffer, Andrew J. Pelletier, Gryphyn Phillips, Hadessah W. Porter, Labeeb U. Rahman, Elena Rajaratnam, Damian M. Redcay, Ryker J. Redcay, Abigail G. Reed, Olivia P. Regan, Meghan L. Reid-Faulkner, Christopher J. Reistetter, John D. Rinier, Joseph J. Roach, Kevin V. Saengdara, Madison R. Sauder, Maya C. Schreffler, Loghan B. Shelly, Corban M. Shenk, Nicholas W. Shenk, Deborah M. Showers, Jessica N. Sick, Adriana M. Siegrist, Alexis Smith, Dylan S. Smith, Mallory E. Smith, Luke C. Snavely, Ryan M. Snavely, Stefan K. Spohn, Julianna H. Steach, Rachel E. Stephens, Brandon G. Stoltzfus, Leann K. Stormfeltz, Rachel L. Sweitzer, McLean B. Tate, Ava G. Tempalski, Brian B. Thythavong, Braiden S. Trusty, Adam C.P. Tshudy, Tyler K. Tyson, Elijah M. Ulrich and Cody R. Umbrell.

Award winners

Manheim Central High School senior award recipients are:

Andrew Barnes: Manheim Rotary Musical Achievement Award, PMEA District Choir, LLMEA County Choir, PMEA Region Choir and Community Music/Interact Club Appreciation Award.

Mikayla Beck: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, Cryus R. Peters Memorial Post 5956 Nursing Award.

Alaina Bridgeman: Dr. Foellner Humanitarian Scholarship, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Carson Brooks: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Sara Brubaker: Manheim Sertoma Technology Award, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Kadance Collins: Dramatic Leadership Award, Class of ’58 English Award and The Kathy Bower Memorial Scholarship.

Alexa Compton: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Emily Crellin: Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence.

Adam D’Angelo: Manheim Historical Society Robert Morris History Award.

Aiden Deppen: Brossman Scholarship, LLMEA County Band, PMEA District Band, PMEA District Orchestra, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, Patrick S. Gilmore Award and MCEA Scholarship.

Nathan Derck: LCCT Student of Merit.

Addison Doerschuk: Digital Yearbook Staff Member of the Year, MCEA Scholarship, Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship and Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Genna Eberly: Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone Awards, MCFEE Senior Student Representative Award and Rick Hershey Unsung Hero Award.

Matthew Echegoyen: LCCT Outstanding Senior.

Chloe Enck: MC Video Production Award and Women’s Club of Manheim Scholarship.

Connor Fahnestock: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Jayla Flowers: LCCT Outstanding Student.

Christian Frick: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Megan Garber: Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone Awards.

Sophia Garman: National Spanish Exam, Musical Theater Leadership Award, Brossman Scholarship, Women’s Club of Manheim Scholarship, MCEA Scholarship, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship, Rev. Charles W. Henry and SR MC Central Christian Scholarship.

Benjamin Ginder: Excellence in Drama Award, Manheim Rotary Club Energy, Power & Transportation Award, Advanced Physics Award, PMEA District Band, LLMEA County Band, LLMEA County Choir, PMEA District Choir, PMEA Region Choir, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship, Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence and Georgia Sowers Memorial Scholarship for Theater Arts.

Kathryn Glover: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Nicholas Haas-Turner: LCCT Workforce Grant.

Paige Heslop: Drawing and Design Award, MCEA Scholarship and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Camryn Heth: Community Music/Interact Club Appreciation Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Luke Higgins: Nicolas J. Bryson #32 Scholarship.

Jared High: LCCT Outstanding Senior.

Chase Hoke: LCCT Student of Merit.

Caleb Hostetter: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Hannah Hostetter: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship and LCCT Outstanding Student, LCCTC PN Scholarship (Vet Tech).

Lauren Huber: Ryan Anthony Boll Memorial Scholarship, LLMEA County Choir.

Jesse Hurst: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Ava Kenneff: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Cryus R. Peters Memorial Post 5956 Nursing Award.

Gavin Kline: LCCT Student of Merit.

Laura King: MCHS Senior Science Award, Senior Math Award, National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Madison Korom: LLMEA County Band

Madison Knier: Manheim Lions Club Literature Award, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award and The Baron Von Stiegel Award.

Madeline LaFrance: LLMEA County Band.

Abby Lastinger: Manheim Lions Club 12th Grade Social Studies Award and Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Dylan Leed: Manheim FFA Scholarship.

Landon McGallicher: United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award.

Logan McGallicher: Robert C. Stirling Educational Scholarship.

Leah McMurry: Women’s Club of Manheim Scholarship, LLMEA County Band and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Hallie Miller: Sara Uibel Brubaker Music Memorial Scholarship, PMEA District Band, LLMEA County Band, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Holly Miller: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Kaylah Miller: LCCT Student of Merit.

Jenna Moffett: Advanced Biology Award, Class of ’54 Math Award, LLMEA County Orchestra, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Cale Moore: Manheim Rotary Club Family Consumer Science Award.

Emma Myers: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Yaritza Navarro-Fernandez: Manheim Lions Club Senior Award.

Emma Osgood: PMEA District Band, LLMEA County Band.

Nicole Peffley: Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Ryker Redcay: LCCT Outstanding Senior.

Abigail Reed: Women’s Club of Manheim Scholarship and Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Olivia Regan: National Spanish Exam, Brossman Scholarship, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award, National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation and R.L. Hoover Spanish Scholar Award.

Meghan Reid-Faulkner: Allison Walsh Memorial Stage Crew Award.

Kevin Saengdara: Patrick Gilmore Band Award, Technical Theater Award.

Loghan Shelly: Bea Kreiner Memorial Art Scholarship, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Adriana Siegrist: Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone Awards.

Dylan Smith: MCEA Scholarship.

Luke Snavely: Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone Awards.

Ryan Snavely: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Julianna Steach: Women’s Club of Manheim Scholarship, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.

Rachel Sweitzer: LCCT Outstanding Senior.

Annalucia Valdez: MCEA Scholarship.

Elizabeth Voegele: Rev. Charles W. Henry, SR MC Central Christian Scholarship.

Brayden Wagner: LCCT Outstanding Senior.

Jonathan Wenger: Woody Herman Jazz Award, PMEA District Band, Excellence in Musical Theater Award, Rho Kappa Award, Brossman Scholarship, Lancaster History Award, LLMEA County Band, LLMEA County Choir, PMEA District Choir, PMEA Region Choir, PMEA District Orchestra, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Georgia Sowers Memorial Scholarship for Theater Arts.

Megan Wenger: Barons’ Best & Brightest Award.

Katherine Wolfe: John Philip Sousa Award, PMEA District Band, LLMEA County Band, PMEA District Orchestra, PMEA Region Band, PMEA All-State Wind Ensemble, PMEA Central Region Orchestra, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Matthew “Chester” Cupernall Award

Eric Zimmerman: Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone Awards, Manheim FFA Scholarship, Barons’ Best & Brightest Award and Mary Graybill Shearer Scholarship.