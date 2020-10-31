When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Oct. 27.

What happened: Council approved submitting a state grant application to obtain $670,000 for traffic and pedestrian improvements in Market Square.

Background: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said a preliminary design for the square was created by David Christian of David Christian & Associates several years ago. A transportation study completed about two years ago had some suggestions for improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety in the square including mid-block crosswalks and reworking the existing parking.

What’s next: If the borough receives the funding from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s multimodal program, the money could be used to create a final design, Fisher said.

Pool: Fisher said the borough’s parks & pool committee has been working to finalize a pool management contract with the Lancaster Family YMCA. Pricing would remain at $129,000 for the 2021 season. Council will take action on the final contract by the end of the year.

Cleanup: The Manheim Chamber will host a cleanup event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, focusing on Market Square and the surrounding streets in the central business district.