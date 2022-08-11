Manheim residents should be aware of scam callers pretending to be police officers or agency employees, along with a scam that targets the elderly, according to the Manheim Borough Police Department.

The spam calls spoof the phone numbers of local police department’s, sheriff department’s or other organizations including banks.

Spoofing, according a news release from the department, is the criminal act of disguising phone numbers, email addresses, display names, text messages or websites to gain access to a person’s computer system or bank information.

A resident reported to police Wednesday that they got a call from a scammer that spoofed the police department’s phone number. Manheim Police Chief Joseph Stauffer said a similar call has already been made spoofing the phone number of the Lititz Police Department, and another one from a police department in York County.

Stauffer said that these calls can come from different places in Lancaster County or outside of the county.

Scammers will sometimes ask about fraudulent activity on different accounts ranging from Amazon accounts to bank accounts, or that a relative was in a crash or arrested. They may also request bail money or some sort of electronic payment, police said.

Police also warn residents of the "grandparent scam," which targets the elderly and is aimed to get people to go to a retail store like Target and buy a large amount of gift cards or to withdraw a large amount of money from their bank accounts.

Scammers will target an elderly person and say something like “Hi grandma or grandpa!” and if the target of the scam gives the name of their grandchild to the scammer, they are able to pretend to be the grandchild or pretend to be with the grandchild, police said in the release.

“It's sad targeting the elderly who are more trustworthy,” said Stauffer.

Stauffer points out that some banks and retail stores are also doing their part to try and counteract these scams, and they tend to be more cautious about elderly customers making large withdrawals or buying a lot of gift cards.

As of Wednesday, only one such scam call has been reported to police, Stauffer said, but he wants to make sure residents are aware of these potential scams.

Some things to look out for if you think you are being scammed include:

- A sense of urgency from the scammer

- Unconventional payment methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency

- The offer seems too good to be true.

- Some calls and asks you to keep the call a secret.

Manheim Borough Police reminds the public that officers may call victims of crime, but they will always identify themselves by first and last name, along with a phone number that can be called to verify their identity. They will not call for solicitations for donations, unpaid fines or any personal information regarding bank accounts, social security numbers, dates of birth or routing numbers.