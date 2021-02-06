Part of a Manheim Borough park that’s been closed to the public due to unsafe conditions could soon be the site of a new walking trail.

That’s the case as borough officials seek a contractor to complete a $1.6 million project at Memorial Park that’s principally intended to improve a stretch of Chiques Creek.

Specifically, the stream restoration project will target a 3,000-foot portion of the creek that cuts through the park’s eastern edge, according to Jim Fisher, borough manager.

“The main thing is stabilizing the streambanks,” Fisher said.

Currently, those banks are an indicator that the stream is unhealthy, he said, describing them as severely eroded. Fisher shared aerial photographs of the site showing nearly vertical stream banks where gradual slopes should exist.

“There are a lot of places along the creek where it’s pretty obvious,” Fisher said.

The bank erosion is an indicator that sediment and harmful nutrients are being washed downstream, polluting local waterways that empty into the Susquehanna River and its endpoint, the Chesapeake Bay.

Federal regulators have mandated that related pollution be decreased, and in Lancaster County, that means eliminating millions of pounds of sediment and nutrients from entering local waterways.

Manheim Borough is on the hook to reduce 50,000 pounds of annual sediment pollution by 2023, Fisher said. The Chiques Creek project is aimed at satisfying that obligation.

“Stream restoration projects are the king of biggest-bang-for-your-buck,” Fisher said.

Municipal officials created a plan to restore streambanks, remove existing sediment from the creekbed and install pollution-capturing, soil-anchoring forested buffers on borough-owned land bordering both sides of the targeted stretch of creek.

That work, Fisher said, will satisfy more than just the 50,000-pound obligation. All told, the project is expected to result in an annual reduction of about 135,000 pounds of sediment — enough to satisfy the current obligation and, hopefully, any subsequent mandate, Fisher said.

It’s a welcome improvement, according to Jennifer Brady, secretary of the Chiques Creek Watershed Alliance, a group of local stakeholders, including municipal officials, devoted to protection and preservation of the creek.

“Any effort is a good effort, in my opinion,” Brady said, referring to the Memorial Park plan. “The borough’s plan will certainly help folks downstream and (in) surrounding areas.”

The alliance, Brady said, works with Manheim Borough and numerous other municipalities and individual property owners in the Chiques Creek watershed, which is mostly located in Lancaster County. Alliance members were in contact with Manheim Borough officials as the park project was developed, she said.

To fund the project, the borough has received grants from multiple agencies totaling $1,586,931. Fisher said estimates show that should be enough to cover related costs.

Those funds also will go toward recreational and educational components at the park, specifically an outdoor classroom that can be used by children who attend nearby schools and a paved trail that will pass through green space along the eastern side of the creek.

“There is no question that doing some of these things to improve the park itself is important,” Fisher said.

The trail will stretch for about 3,000 feet, passing through a portion of land currently closed off to park visitors, Fisher said. That’s because it poses a safety risk, housing a number of dead and dying ash trees — casualties of the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that damages the trees.

Those damaged trees will be removed, with some of the logs incorporated into the streambank restoration work, Fisher said.

Brady applauded borough officials for bringing that portion of the park back into public use.

“The project being undertaken by the Borough is phenomenal and will certainly provide the community with a well-designed greenspace,” she said.

In the future, there may be opportunities to extend the trail or connect it to others, Fisher said.

For now, borough officials have put the Chiques Creek stream restoration project out to bid. Contractors must submit bids by 1 p.m. on Feb. 24.

It’s likely that a contractor will be chosen in early March, Fisher said. And if all goes according to plan, construction could begin this spring, potentially wrapping up in fall, he said.

