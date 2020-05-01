The Manheim Area Water & Sewer Authority (MAWSA) is asking its sewer customers to refrain from "non-essential water use" until 7 p.m. today, due to yesterday's heavy rains.

The sewer plant's water tanks have a limited holding capacity, and all water must go through treatments before being processed and cycled through the system.

Staff is managing the facilities now, says Candace Hoover, billing administrator for MAWSA.

If each customer saves a little water, it goes a long way, says Hoover.

MAWSA services people in Manheim Borough, as well as portions of Rapho Township.