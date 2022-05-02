The Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority started to flush and test its fire hydrants today, a process that will continue over the next two weeks.

Residents in affected areas may notice murky or rusty water during the flushing process weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next two weeks, according to an announcement from the authority.

The water is not harmful, according to the authority, and the color should clear up after it is left running for several minutes.

The flushing procedure is part of general maintenance of the system, the authority said. It cleans the system and allows authority officials to test water valves and fire hydrants to make sure they’re operating properly.

Residents should avoid washing clothes during the daytime hours when the system is being flushed, the authority said. If that’s not practical, the authority recommends residents do not use chlorine or bleach with the wash.

The flushing and hydrant tests could also cause some temporary flooding in streets, the authority said in its announcement.

Residents can report problems during the flushing by calling the authority at 717-665-2737 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.