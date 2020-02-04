A man with ties to Lancaster County was killed last week in New York City.
Kenneth Savinski was found strangled with his throat slit Wednesday in his Manhattan apartment, according to the New York Times.
The 64-year-old owned a home in the 100 block of North Concord Street in Lancaster city from 2004 to 2017. Savinski was an antiques dealer who frequently traveled to Lancaster to visit relatives, the New York Times reported.
Police charged 24-year-old Alex Ray Scott, of Oklahoma, with murder. He pleaded not guilty.
The New York Times reported Scott walked into a Manhattan police station with cuts on his hands Thursday and said he may have killed someone. It also reported his court-appointed lawyer said he doesn’t remember much of the last few days, and suggested that he might have been deliberately drugged.
Scott is wanted in Oklahoma on charges he molested a 5-year-old boy, according to the New York Times. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 22, according to Oklahoma court records.