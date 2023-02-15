An 88-year-old man was reported missing in West Earl Township on Wednesday afternoon but was found later that day.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence at East Main Street and Conestoga Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a missing person.

Jay Dick was last seen by his family around 7:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Jordan Byrnes with the West Earl Township Police Department. When a family member returned home just before 1 p.m., Dick wasn't home. He has dementia.

Dick was located around 4:30 p.m. when a family member brought him home, Byrnes said. He was found healthy and safe.