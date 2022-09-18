A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon following an incident in Penn Township.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were called to the scene after a man was reported to have a rifle and several rounds of ammunition while threatening to harm himself, according to a NLCRPD release.

The man fled the home when police arrived and hid in an agricultural area filled with mature corn crops. A perimeter was established and the man was located in a field on Auction Road, adjacent to the Manheim Auto Auction, according to the release.

The man was taken into custody uninjured and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The rifle was found in the field and taken in as evidence.

Criminal charges are pending and further details will be released after charges are filed, according to the release.