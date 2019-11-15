A 29-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon while cutting a tree in Martic Township.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Manuel C. DeJesus.

DeJesus was from Guatemala, but Diamantoni did not have a local address for him.

The man worked for All Reliable Services, a utility line-clearing company and PPL contractor, said PPL spokesman Joe Nixon.

"We are gathering information on what happened, and we'll coordinate with any investigating agencies," Nixon said, adding that safety remains PPL's priority and thoughts and prayers go out to DeJesus' family.

Emergency personnel were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. to Ridge Drive and Maxwell Road. Diamantoni said DeJesus was in the air in a bucket truck cutting when his chainsaw got stuck in the tree. While he was trying to free the saw, part of the tree broke and pinned him in the bucket.

An autopsy will be performed Monday morning.

In July, Milton Tiru, 35, of Lancaster, was killed while cutting a tree in Providence Township.