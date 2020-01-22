A West Virginia man who was in a vehicle when another man was shot twice during a drug deal in Lancaster city last year has been held for court after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 22.

But the attorney for Raquee McNeil, 23, of Charlestown, West Virginia, argued McNeil may not have known anyone was going to be shot and that he took no part in the aggravated assault.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office, however, said McNeil set up the drug deal to buy two ounces of marijuana from the man that was shot on Feb. 19 around 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

McNeil did not pull the trigger, though, according to police.

Instead, he and Chappell Williams, 40, got into a vehicle to buy the marijuana. And when the seller moved to get the drugs, Williams pulled out a gun and shot the 20-year-old East Lampeter man in one of his legs, according to police.

The 20-year-old and Williams fought for the gun as Williams shot the man again, in the chest, police said.

McNeil's public defender, Alex Spade, argued that McNeil was in the back seat and had no part in the shooting and said it was possible McNeil didn't know a shooting would happen.

The man who was shot survived and is expected to testify at trial, according to the district attorney's office.

District Judge Andrew T. LeFever ordered McNeil to stand trial on charges including aggravated assault, robbery inflicting serious bodily injury, conspiracy to assault and conspiracy to robbery. McNeil is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail

Lancaster police Lt. Nathan Nickel said he's looking forward for the case to move to trial.

Williams previously waived his preliminary hearing on the same charges but a trial hasn't been scheduled.

Though the charges were filed on Feb. 25, 2019, McNeil was only recently arrested in West Virginia and extradited to Lancaster County.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: