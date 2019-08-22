Manheim Township police have charged a man they say urinated into a sink and on merchandise Saturday night at the Starbucks inside Target.

Aaron C. Dalton, 31, of Lancaster Township, whose image was captured on a surveillance camera, went inside the coffee shop area of the Target, 1589 Fruitville Pike, about 9:45 p.m., walked behind the counter, urinated, then fled, according to police.

Dalton was charged with one count each of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses. He was identified based on tips from the community and is being mailed a summons, police said.

A phone number for Dalton could not be located.

About $200 in damage was caused.