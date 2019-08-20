Manheim Township police say they've identified the man who urinated into a sink and on merchandise Saturday night at the Starbucks inside Target.

While the man has been identified, he had not been charged as of Tuesday evening and police couldn't say when charges would be filed.

The man, who whose image was captured on a surveillance camera, went inside the coffee shop area of the Target, 1589 Fruitville Pike, about 9:45 p.m., walked behind the counter, urinated, then fled, according to Manheim Township police.

About $200 in damage was caused.

