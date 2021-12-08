A man convicted of knocking over the Christopher Columbus bust at the Lancaster County Courthouse and shattering a glass door pane at the courthouse's Duke Street entrance in June will spend up to nine years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Francisco Rodriguez Jr., 34, who police said was homeless when they initially charged him, was sentenced on Dec. 1, the district attorney's office said.

Police charged Rodriguez in July, about a week after the vandalism.

He pleaded guilty to three separate counts of institutional vandalism − one felony and two misdemeanors − and two misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of a crime, according to the district attorney's office.

Rodriguez will serve 2 to 5 years for the felony vandalism, along with a consecutive 1 to 2 years in prison for both misdemeanor vandalisms, the district attorney's office said. The other two charges will run concurrently.

The vandalism resulted in damages amounting to $9,000, the district attorney's office said.

Rodriguez' rap sheet dates back to 2005, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy with engaging with theft by unlawful taking movable property.

More recently, in May 2020, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to criminal attempt of robbery, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison in that case, court records show.

On separate charges in May 2021, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to simple assault and the court credited him with time served, according to court records.

He was on supervision from his last conviction when he toppled the statue and damaged the courthouse, the district attorney's office said.

The toppling of the bust and other vandalism happened days after someone defaced a statue of Supreme Court justice John Marshall on Franklin & Marshall College campus.

It was the third time in just more than a year that the Christopher Columbus bust on Lenox Lane has been vandalized, according to newspaper records.

In June 2020, someone sprayed red paint on the Columbus bust at the courthouse. Less than a month later on July 25, two women knocked the statue over again.

Police charged two women with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief for the July incident. They entered the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in March, according to newspaper records.

They were each put on probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service at the courthouse. They also had to pay $2,090 each in court costs.