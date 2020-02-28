A man who took part in a murder when he was 16 will not get any relief on his potential life-sentence, a Pennsylvania appellate court ruled recently, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Emru Kebede, now 29, was one of four people convicted in connection of the murder of Ray Diener in West Earl Township in 2007.

Kebede was prosecuted as an adult, convicted of second-degree murder and initially sentenced to life without parole in September 2009.

The triggerman, Abraham Sanchez Jr., now 31, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, according to previous reporting from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Kebede was resentenced in 2018 to 30 years to life, after a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision deemed it unconstitutional to sentence convicted juveniles with first- or second-degree murder to life without parole.

Kebede challenged the conviction and argued -- among other things -- that his sentence was "illegal," and that the jury should've been allowed to consider his role in the killing as involuntary manslaughter, the district attorney's office said.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied his requests, which means that Kebede will not be able to have a parole hearing sooner than 2037, according to the district attorney's office.

During Kebede's resentencing hearing in Jan. 2018, a prison social worker and a teacher said that he was a model prisoner, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reporting. The family of Diener called the resentencing process "a staggering insult," to Diener's memory.

The crime

On May 2, 2007, Kebede, then 16, was with Sanchez Jr., then 20, Robert M. Baker, then 20, and Lorenzo Schrijver, then 21, when the group lured Diener out of his home, saying their car broke down, in hopes to rob the house.

According to court testimony, they chose Diener at random, after seeing him through an open window.

Sanchez Jr. shot Diener three times.

According to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting, Schrijver was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison and Baker was sentenced to 25 to 50 years after both pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy.

All four wore gloves, but not masks, "indicating they did not want to leave fingerprints or a living witness," the district attorney's office said.