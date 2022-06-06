Police have identified the man who took a Pride flag from a Lancaster city couple’s porch last month.

Charlie Ballard of Lancaster said the man walked past their house around 7:30 a.m. Memorial Day as they were drinking coffee and referred to Ballard using their “dead name” — their birth name which they no longer use. Ballard is a trans person who uses the pronouns they/their.

“He just passed by and like you would address a friend, he said, “Hey …,” which is my dead name,” Ballard said.

That indicated to Ballard the man had looked into their life, Ballard said.

“I saw it as an escalation in behavior, and it was kind of alarming,” Ballard said.

Ballard was angered, and “so I just got up and started following him,” they said. “I thought I would find where he lives and pass the information on to the police.”

Ballard said the man tried to shake them by cutting down an alley, so they called 911 to report being harassed.

Police “responded pretty quickly to get to the scene. I felt the officers really cared and thought this was a bigger deal,” they said. Ballard said in retrospect, it was potentially dangerous to follow the man and they were scolded by their fiance, Rob Gay.

Ballard said police questioned the man and told him he had no business being in Ballard’s neighborhood. Ballard lives on a residential street with no businesses nearby, and the man does not live in the area.

The man has not been charged and police are still investigating. Ballard said the officer who was investigating the initial flag theft contacted them Thursday to give an update and planned on consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office this week to see what charges might be possible.

One charge that won’t be possible, Ballard said, is a hate crime. That’s because Pennsylvania’s hate crime law — called ethnic intimidation — does not address sexual orientation. And federal hate crime laws deal with violence.

LNP is not identifying the man by name because he has not been charged with a crime. He hung up on a reporter Monday who called him to ask about the flag theft.

Then, in response to a follow up text message, the man wrote, “You are fake news. Christ is king.”

Ballard and Gay had their flag stolen on May 7. A neighbor’s security camera captured a man walking by, stopping in front of the couple’s porch, then stepping up and grabbing the flag out of its holder. He then continued walking along, holding the flag.

The same man was also recorded on a security camera writing “groomers” in chalk on the sidewalk outside a gay-owned downtown business. Based on a similarity in handwriting, the same man could be responsible for writing the word “groomer” outside the home of a lesbian couple who display a Pride flag.

Groomer is taken from “grooming,” behavior an adult engages in toward a child to gain their trust so the adult can sexually abuse the child. It has been adopted by opponents of equal rights for gay people; those opponents believe gay people want to “indoctrinate” children.

“I personally hope there’s some measure of accountability. You don’t steal from somebody. But obviously, he’s going around doing things to other people,” Ballard said. And, Ballard said, they hope the man gets help. “Something is obviously going on.”