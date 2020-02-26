A Lancaster man that threatened to shoot his wife during an argument inside a minivan in Oct. 2018 was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Francis Cruz-Rivera, 49, was also on parole when he pulled out a stolen Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, and his wife called his parole officers, sparking the argument on Ruby Street, the district attorney’s office said.

Two children were in the back of the minivan during the argument, the district attorney’s office said.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced him to serve 4.5 to 10 years in prison for the felonies, and the district attorney’s office said Cruz-Rivera faces additional penalties because of being on state parole for a prior aggravated assault conviction.

