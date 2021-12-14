A man who sold undercover officers pure fentanyl months before being linked to an overdose death in the city was found guilty by a jury on December 9, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Emilio Perralta, 20, of Newark, New Jersey, was found guilty of two charges of delivery of fentanyl, one charge of possession with intent to deliver and one charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Perralta delivered fentanyl that resulted in the Nov. 8, 2019 overdose death of a woman on Williamsburg Road in Lancaster. Police found that the fentanyl she used came from a dealer who stamped the bags with a blue paper sleeve labeled "DIABLO," the district attorney's office said. A man who called 911 for the overdose told police the fentanyl came from a man that went by "Rooster" and "Bucks."

Police arrested Perralta on fentanyl delivery charges unrelated to the womans death, the district attorney's office said. Perralta was found with 68 bags of fentanyl with blue paper sleeves labeled "DIABLO."

On two separate occasions in August and September of 2019, Perralta sold pure fentanyl to undercover officers, the district attorney's office said.

During the trial, Perralta testified that he didn't go by the name "Bucks," and said he didn't know anyone by that name, according to the district attorney's office. However, the phone found in Perralta's possession when officers arrested him was named "Bucks's iPhone."

"What we have shows you four separate occasions linked by one common component: the defendant," Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller said in his closing arguments.

Perralta is still in Lancaster County Prison, with his bail revoked, as he awaits sentencing.

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning the guilty verdict.