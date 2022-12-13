The man who shot two other people on Sunday night died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Lancaster city police Chief Richard Mendez.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Derek Stewart, of Lancaster, and ruled the death a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

Mendez described the two other people as "random targets of opportunity."

Police responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired and found two wounded people on East Liberty Street near North Shippen Street. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Officers received information from witnesses on scene that a suspect fled the area on foot to the area of a foot alley between the 400 blocks of Ice Avenue and East Ross Street," Mendez said.

Officers set up a perimeter to contain Stewart, and officers later found him in the area with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, alive and in critical condition, Mendez said. EMS took Stewart to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries sometime Monday afternoon.

City police out out an update on CrimeWatch at 8:10 p.m. Monday indicating that the shooter was in custody.

Mendez said the two other people shot had no prior connections with Stewart or to each other.

Mendez also said a woman who was found in a residence at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Lime Street had a connection with Stewart. Officers found the woman's body when they went to her residence for a welfare check. Mendez said Tuesday the woman had a gunshot wound, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Mendez did not elaborate on what the connection was between the shooter and the woman.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the woman as 35-year-old Courtney D. Cooper. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, but Diamantoni said he generally doesn't specify where a person is shot or how many times.

"We are saddened by the senseless act of violence and by the death of his first victim," Mendez said.

Mendez declined to take questions from reporters.

Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace and Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams had previously commented on the multiple violent deaths that have occurred across the county in recent weeks.