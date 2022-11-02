The Lancaster County District Attorney has filed additional charges against a Lancaster man who killed his girlfriend and engaged police in an hours-long standoff, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is now facing additional charges for shooting numerous times at police officers as they responded to the report of a shooting in Rodriguez' apartment.

Rodriguez was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend, Nemesis Florentino, in their apartment in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township on September 11, 2022.

Police received a report from a friend of Rodriguez that he had called and showed the friend the victim's body on a video chat. When police arrived to the apartment, they were met with gunfire.

The standoff between police and Rodriguez went on for several hours, involving several police agencies and the county SERT, and culminating in Rodriguez being shot by an officer and transported from the scene in an ambulance.

The district attorney also announced in the release that the officer who shot Rodriguez was found to be justified. The DA's office will not be releasing the officer's name.