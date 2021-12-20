A York County man was repeatedly lighting toilet paper on fire in a portable toilet when the blaze grew out of control and damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to city police.

Brandon Scott Walburn, 31, of Hellam Township, started at least five fires in the portable toilet outside the historic building just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The subsequent blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the more than 200-year-old building, leaving shutters burnt, windows broken and causing smoke damage to the museum inside, police said. The portable toilet, valued at $2,300, was totally destroyed.

Police are now seeking full restitution for the damages.

Police charged Walburn on Thursday with six arson-related felonies as well as recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor offense. He was arrested Monday, court records show.

Attempts to reach Douglas Cody, Walburn’s attorney, were not immediately successful.

Surveillance footage in the area showed Walburn and a woman entering the portable toilet at 2:38 a.m., staying inside for about 10 minutes, police said. The video showed Walburn lighting and then extinguishing the fires inside the portable toilet, each fire appearing to grow larger each time.

The woman, who police did not charge, later told investigators Walburn was using a lighter to ignite toilet paper.

Walburn ran away from the portable toilet as the fifth fire began to grow out of control around 2:50 a.m., briefly leaving the woman alone inside before he returned to help carry her away after she fell.

The two then left on foot and hid inside a garage in the first block of West Orange Street before being picked up and driven out of the city by an Uber as the fire continued to burn out of control and grow, with flames licking the side of the Visitor Center.

Investigators were able to identify Walburn by tracing his activity earlier that night to a nearby bar in the first block of North Queen Street, where he had paid with his credit card.

Police later spoke with Walburn, who denied setting the fire, though he admitted to being in the area that night.

Judge Bruce Roth set Walburn’s bail at $150,000. Walburn was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 10 before Roth.