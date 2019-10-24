A wanna-be volunteer who threatened an employee at a retirement home in March is banned from the property and possessing firearms after a trial last month convicting him of terroristic threats.

Mark Wingerd, 66, of New Holland, told a Mennonite Home employee on March 11 that he was going to bring a gun to the facility and shoot anyone who got in his way, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. He had been denied volunteer work there.

Wingerd became angry after a series of phone calls with the staff of the retirement community, and his threat prompted a lockdown at Mennonite home and led to permanent security measures, the district attorney's office said.

He was denied a volunteer position and told not to come to a meeting. he threatened to come anyway and was told he would be denied entry, police said.

The woman who was on the phone with Wingerd testified that it was the "most frightening moment of her life."

Wingerd testified that he didn't threaten to shoot, assistant district attorney Mari Andracchio said. He said his words were "misperceived."

He was sentenced to three years of probation, was banned from Mennonite Home and Woodcrest Villa properties, was banned from possessing firearms, was ordered to anger management classes and ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to the district attorney's office.

Last year, Wingerd became irate, backed his Toyota Prius into a police cruiser and drove off after being issued traffic citations for a stop sign violation in New Holland Borough, according to New Holland police. He was stopped and taken into custody a short time later.

Court records indicate that there hasn't been an outcome in that case yet. His next trial is slated for December 16, according to court documents.

