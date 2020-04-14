A Lancaster man has been sentenced up to 20 years in prison for providing a gun used in a shooting that left a man with gunshot wounds to his legs and groin, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Farhad "Bang Out" Wahidullah, 28, handed a gun to another man who shot a 52-year-old Lancaster city man after confronting him on July 28, 2019, the district attorney's office said.

Wahidullah was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison. A plea agreement was arranged by Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson, and Wahidullah pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault in exchange for the prison term, the district attorney's office said.

Three other males, including a then 15-year-old, were also charged in the shooting, according to previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline.

The group approached the 52-year-old man while he was working on his vehicle in the first block of West Filbert Street, police said. They were looking for another person who was not there, and then Nicholas Rosario, 21, shot the man.

Police found the handgun on a garage roof nearby the scene, the district attorney's office said.

The case against Rosario is pending, the district attorney's office said.

