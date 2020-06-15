A man who provided fentanyl to Lancaster County Prison inmates last year — leading to the overdose death of one of the inmates — has been sentenced to four to 10 years in prison.

Jamie Franco-Quinones, 50, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death and related charges.

Franco-Quinones and his son, 21-year-old Christopher Franco-Robles, worked to bring drugs into the prison for inmates, including Franco-Quinones's other son, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Earle Carrion-Cruz, an inmate at the prison, overdosed and died after using the fentanyl that the father-son duo placed in a trash bin outside the prison. Inmates on trash collection duty collected the fentanyl, investigators said. Another inmate also overdosed, but survived.

Recordings of prison phone calls between Franco-Quinones and his son who was incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison revealed the plan, the district attorney's office said.

“I sent that, so they could jump like rabbits in there,” Franco-Quinones said to during the phone call.

During his sentencing hearing, Franco-Quinones apologized "to everyone." In addition to his prison term, Franco-Robles was also ordered to pay $4,600 for funeral costs, according to Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson, who arranged the plea.

Franco-Robles was sentenced to seven to 25 years in prison in February, the district attorney's office said.

