A man who provided fentanyl to Lancaster County Prison inmates last year, leading to an inmate's overdose death, has been sentenced to seven to 25 years in prison.

Christopher Franco-Robles, 21, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and related felonies Tuesday.

According to investigators, Franco-Robles, his father, Jamie Franco-Quinones, 50, both of Lancaster, and Earle Carrion-Cruz — the man who died — had conspired to bring drugs into prison.

On March 28, Carrion-Cruz, 38, collapsed and died after retrieving the drugs while on trash duty on prison grounds. Another man also overdosed, but did not die.

Recorded prison phone calls revealed the father and son conspired to provide the drugs to inmates, including Franco-Robles’ brother, who was an inmate, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

In one call the day after the overdoses, Franco-Quinones told an inmate: "I sent that, so they could jump like rabbits in there."

In addition to his prison term, Franco-Robles was also ordered to pay $4,600 for funeral costs, according to Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson, who arranged the plea.

Franco-Quinones is also charged charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related crimes. A trial date hasn't been set.

Carrion-Cruz was in prison because he was unable to post bail in a theft case.

