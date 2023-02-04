A Lancaster city man will serve three years of probation for his part in a riot outside the Lancaster police station during protests following a fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz outside his city home on Sept. 13, 2020.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn sentenced Dylan Davis to probation and 125 hours of community service Friday.

Davis told the court it was never his intention to cause or do harm to anyone.

Davis was convicted of riot and related offenses in November.

Spahn, who decided his case, said Davis was present for several hours outside the city police station, where protesters set fire to a dumpster at Prince and Chestnut streets, and was in the middle of the crowd of people who clashed with police at a ramp to the station.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade did not seek to have Davis incarcerated.

After sentencing, Davis’ attorney, Stephen Grosh, said Davis was relieved to be given the opportunity to prove this incident does not define him. Grosh said he believes Davis can and will use this experience to continue helping others and find new ways to give back to his community.

Friends and family members applauded and embraced Davis following the sentencing. Davis told them he thought he was going to jail.

Cases for almost all of the people arrested during protests – both after the police shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, and the Lancaster police shooting of Muñoz – have been resolved.

Muñoz, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, charged an officer with a knife. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera and later determined to have been justified.

Jessica Lopez, who was convicted of riot and related charges in November, had been scheduled for sentencing Friday, but her court date has been rescheduled for Feb. 21.

Of the remaining cases, Kathryn Patterson, who is charged with riot and other offenses related to the Muñoz protest, has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 21. The most significant sentence imposed so far involved a man convicted of destroying two vehicles, smashing windows at the Lancaster police station and downtown post office and causing other damage after Muñoz was shot.

Christopher Vazquez, of Lancaster, is serving 4⅓ to 9 years in state prison. He pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts each of riot and reckless burning and related offenses.

Sabrina Espinosa, of Lancaster, who is charged with solicitation to riot and disorderly conduct stemming from her arrest after Floyd’s death, has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 21.

Matthew Modderman, an LNP | LancasterOnline client services representative, pleaded no contest in November to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 and ordered to pay court costs. Modderman had initially been charged with more serious crimes, but they were dropped early on.