An angry motorist who pointed a loaded weapon at a woman that merged behind him last year was convicted on three misdemeanors on Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Ronald Shirley Jr., 30, of Manheim, was sentenced to six months of house arrest and two years of probation after being convicted of simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Shirley became upset when a woman tried to merge in front of him in the exit lane for Route 72 off of Route 283 on Dec. 18, 2018, the district attorney's office said. He wouldn't let her drive in front of him.

When the woman finally was able to merge -- behind Shirley's car -- he pulled out a pistol and pointed at the woman through the rear window, according to trial testimony.

The woman testified at the trial that Shirley wouldn't let her merge into the exit lane during heavy traffic, the district attorney's office said.

She squeezed in behind his car and that's when Shirley became angry, pointing the gun at her, she testified. She pulled off the road and called 911.

Shirley admitted to police that he pointed a loaded gun at her, according to the district attorney's office.

During the trial, Shirley said that she had hit his vehicle when she merged behind him, but he did not mention that to police when he spoke with them after the incident, the district attorney's office said.

