A man who overdosed and was found at Brecht Elementary School’s playground area with 25 needles, spoons and a Samsung tablet in June was sentenced to prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Thomas Fortis, 36, pleaded guilty to counts of retail theft, receiving stolen property and other offenses after being charged for having a Samsung tablet that he knew was stolen, along with stealing hundreds of dollars of items days before, the district attorney’s office said.

Fortis was sentenced to serve two to six years in prison, Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered.

According to the district attorney’s office, Fortis has at least 11 separate criminal convictions since 2018.

The charges span from possession of drug paraphernalia to retail theft, online court dockets indicate.

In court, according to the district attorney’s office, Fortis said that no one would help him with his addiction and mental health issues.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said that Fortis didn’t show up at the probation office for intake after a previous conviction, the district attorney’s office said.

