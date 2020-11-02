A Downingtown man who told an emergency responder that he loved drinking just after slamming head-on into a pickup truck, seriously injuring its two occupants while drunk and high in July 2019 will spend at least three years in prison, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

Walker J. Michels, 23, must also pay more than $423,000 restitution under the sentence Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely imposed Thursday when Michels pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and related misdemeanors and summaries. He will serve three to six years in prison, followed by four years of probation.

According to the prosecutor's office, Michels was under the influence of marijuana and had a blood alcohol content of .129% when his Volkswagen Passat struck the pickup on Route 322 in Caernarvon Township on July 6, 2019. He was speeding at least 85 mph in zone posted 35 mph and witnesses said he'd been passing people in no-passing zone.

Robert L. McConaghy, 19, of Narvon, who was driving the truck, sustained serious injuries to his right leg and foot and his unidentified 17-year-old female passenger sustained pelvic and leg injuries that will require treatment for at least the next decade, the prosecutor's office said.

Michels told a responder he had several whiskey and vodka drinks before driving and police found an empty Jack Daniels bottle in his car. He had also been cited for speeding in Lancaster city about 90 minutes before the crash.