A man convicted of killing a mother and her teen daughter in southern Lancaster County in 2015 is scheduled to be executed next month, the state Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Department secretary John Wetzel signed a document setting July 28 as the execution date for Leeton Jahwanza Thomas, who received two death sentences for fatally stabbing Lisa Scheetz, 44, and her 16-year-old daughter Hailey in an East Drumore Township apartment on June 11, 2015. They were witnesses in a sexual molestation case against Thomas.

“The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution,” the agency said in a press release.

Gov. Tom Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals, according to the release. “We are not yet at that point in this case,” it said.

Wolf ordered a moratorium on capital punishment in 2015.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 24 denied a petition by Thomas,42, to review his case. The petition challenged the constitutionality of the death penalty. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld Thomas’s two death sentences in August 2019.

For more coverage: