A man convicted of killing a mother and her teen daughter in southern Lancaster County in 2015 is scheduled to be executed next month, the state Department of Corrections announced Thursday.
Department secretary John Wetzel signed a document setting July 28 as the execution date for Leeton Jahwanza Thomas, who received two death sentences for fatally stabbing Lisa Scheetz, 44, and her 16-year-old daughter Hailey in an East Drumore Township apartment on June 11, 2015. They were witnesses in a sexual molestation case against Thomas.
“The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution,” the agency said in a press release.
Gov. Tom Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals, according to the release. “We are not yet at that point in this case,” it said.
Wolf ordered a moratorium on capital punishment in 2015.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 24 denied a petition by Thomas,42, to review his case. The petition challenged the constitutionality of the death penalty. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld Thomas’s two death sentences in August 2019.