A Conestoga Township man who led police on a chase in August when they tried to arrest him for weapon violations — and who told a witness he had seven bullets for police and one for himself — will spend up to 25 years in prison, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

Brian Dwight Gainer, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to multiple felonies related to the August incident which began when police tried to serve a warrant Aug. 5 after conducting surveillance and seeing him handle firearms.

At the time, Gainer was out on bail on charges from 2018 that he had two pistols, five rifles and brass knuckles at his former home in West Lampeter Township, prosecutors said. As a convicted felon, Gainer is prohibited from having firearms.

When police tried to take him into custody in Conestoga Township, he fled in a GMC pickup truck, driving through private properties, including a cornfield, before his truck broke down, forcing him to run. Police said he caused $5,000 in crop damage, $150 damage to a shed and $150 damage to grass during the chase.

In Gainer's pickup, police said they found a Beretta pistol with a round in the chamber and another pistol. They also found a rifle at his Long Lane home.

Police arrested him two days later in the Golden Triangle shopping center parking lot on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Gainer had been staying a nearby motel and police had been watching him.

According to police, while he was out on bail in the 2018 weapons case, he skipped a court hearing and made comments acknowledging he was wanted, telling a he "had seven bullets for the police and one for himself."

Staci Quigley, 48, who was staying with Gainer at the motel, was sentenced Nov. 18 to time served to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to hindering apprehension and drug charges, according to court records.