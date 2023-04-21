A man who Lancaster city police say shot two other people Wednesday night fatally shot himself, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office examined Anthony Hernandez, 22, of Columbia, at the Lancaster County Forensic Center on Friday. The office ruled his death a suicide.

Emergency units responded to the area of Fourth Street and Ruby Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting and found three people with gunshot wounds. Police said Hernandez died of his injuries sometime on Thursday.

Police said in a news release Friday that the other two people shot are still in the hospital with injuries. Police also said Hernandez and the other two people were "associates" but did not elaborate or give other details about the shooting.

Get Help If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call, text or chat 988 (The previous number 800-273-8255 still works). Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.