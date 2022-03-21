A Conestoga man convicted of robbery over a decade ago is accused of passing bank tellers a note claiming he had a bomb during robberies last week, according to police.

Officers arrested Collin Robert Shaab, 30, in East Lampeter Township after police responded to the Wawa for a report of suspicious activity on Friday night, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Shaab demanded money and claimed he had a bomb at the Fulton Bank in Willow Street on Monday, March 14, around 4:57 p.m., police said in an affidavit of probable cause. Two days later, he tried the same method of robbery at a PNC Bank in Manheim Township.

During the Fulton Bank Robbery, police said Shaab drove off after getting $1,180.

Two days later, he tried the same method, passing a note through the drive-thru tube at a PNC on Fruitville Pike, police said.

After the teller read the note, Shaab waited for more than a minute in his car, at one point pulling his mask down "smoking from what appears to be a glass pipe," police wrote in the affidavit. After another 30 seconds and without the teller returning the drive-thru tube, he drove off.

Police identified Shaab by speaking with an acquaintance of his and with an anonymous tip, police said. Photos of a man who threatened he had a bomb were published by West Lampeter Township police on Wednesday.

Shaab is charged with two felony counts of robbery, one felony and misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of bomb threats, according to court documents.

Investigators did not believe that he had an explosive device at the time, police said.

According to newspaper and court records, this isn't the first time Shaab has been charged with robbery.

In 2010, Shaab was found guilty of robbing a Turkey Hill in Willow Street, two miles away from the Fulton Bank he's most recently charged with attempting to rob, according to court records.

He used a BB gun to get cash from the Turkey Hill clerk and after getting the money, set down the BB gun and started to count his haul, according to a LNP | LancasterOnline report. The clerk picked up the gun and Shaab left the store.

Police arrested him shortly after, according to the report.

Shaab, then 18, was sentenced to prison for a minimum of four years and a maximum of 10, according to court documents. It was unclear when he was released.

For the most recent charges, Shaab has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 30, in front of District Judge David Miller.

He's currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $150,000 bail.