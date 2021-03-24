A Willow Street man who sucker punched another man inside Lancaster city's The Alert Club in 2019 will serve time in prison, according to court documents.

Matthew P. Gibson, 39, was sentenced Tuesday to six-and-a-half- to 13 years in prison, according to court documents.

Gibson was convicted in November of aggravated assault after he "sucker punched" another man in July 2019, according to Assistant District Attorney Jared Hinsey, who argued the case.

Gibson punched the man in the head as the man turned away from him after an argument at the club at 764 Crystal Street, the district attorney's office said.

Jurors watched a video of the incident during the the sentencing hearing.

The man who was punched sustained a brain injury which causes seizures, the district attorney's office said.

Gibson will be credited for his time on house arrest, from Nov. 18, 2020, to March 23, 2021, according to court documents. He was also ordered to have no contact with the man he hit.