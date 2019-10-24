Austin Lee Buzzard ran from the Manheim Township police for nearly three months before police finally caught up with him in Lancaster city on Wednesday, October 23.

Buzzard, 21, who was wanted for several drug offenses and a firearms offense, was found with more drugs when he was arrested without incident after undercover surveillance, according to police.

Manheim Township police said that Buzzard had 100 grams of marijuana, separated into seven plastic baggies, along with extra baggies and a scale.

He was charged in July with two felony drug charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a prohibited firearm, according to court documents. Wednesday's arrest added two more drug charges.

Over the past two and half months, police said they have had several tips on his location, but they were never able to locate him. According to some tips, Buzzard was boasting that he was eluding authorities.

Buzzard is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $300,000 bail.

