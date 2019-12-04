A 22-year-old Ephrata man has been charged in what police are calling a weekend crime spree in the Ephrata area.

Police said Cameron C. Schulze, 22, burglarized a home in the 800 block of Glenwood Drive, stole a Toyota Camry from the first block of Brookfield Drive and stole items from seven unlocked vehicles in the Eastbrooke development.

He then crashed the Camry into a utility pole on Bethany Road and fled on foot, police said. An officer found him five blocks from the crash, police said.

Schulze was charged Wednesday with burglary, vehicle theft, multiple counts of theft from a vehicle, a violation related to the crash and marijuana possession.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.

