Two people reported a suspicious man wearing all black clothing and a ski mask near the East Petersburg Community Pool on Wednesday, according to police.

One report came from an elementary school student who told Northern Lancaster County Regional police that the man appeared to be following students who were going to the bus stop, police said.

Police received a second call around 9:57 a.m.

The man was reported near the East Petersburg Community Pool parking lot "during the timeframe that area students would be going to, or coming from school," police said.

The pool is located less than a mile and a half from the East Petersburg Elementary school.

Police said they're working to locate and identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.