A man told police he was "jumped" and stabbed by a group of five people Monday night in Lancaster city, according to police.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Manor Street for a reported stabbing around 10:26 p.m., police said.

A 33-year-old man had a cut on his neck and another "possible" injury on his head, according to police. He was still conscious when officers arrived and was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man told officers that he was approached by a group of approximately five people — unknown to him — in the area of Reiker Avenue near the laundromat in the 600 block of Manor Street when they "jumped" him, police said.

After he was "jumped" by the group, the assailants ran off toward the area of Crystal Park, the man told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-1913. Tips can also be texted, by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All callers and texters can remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.