A Maryland man was charged with homicide by vehicle after crashing into and killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring a 5-year-old while trying to outrun state troopers Monday morning in Caernarvon Township, according to state police.

Christofer Pineda-Gasca, 20, of North East, Maryland, was also charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person and four other summary violations.

Pineda-Gasco crashed into the woman in the 2700 block of Main Street (Route 23) at 9:08 a.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

Troopers had briefly stopped Pineda-Gasca in Honey Brook, Chester County, after noticing a stolen registration plate on his vehicle, according to the news release. Pineda-Gasca then took off, leading police on a chase that went into Lancaster County.

Pineda-Gasca tried to pass several vehicles in the opposite late when he struck the driver's side of the woman’s car, trying to turn left into the parking lot of Conestoga Christian School, police said.

The driver of that vehicle, Alicia Whisler, 32, of Mohnton, died of her injuries, and a five-year-old girl was taken to Reading Hospital, according to police. The girl was later released with minor injuries.

Pineda-Gasca was also taken to Reading Hospital for minor injuries and a blood draw for suspicion of driving under the influence, police.

Judge Miles Bixler set Pineda-Gasca’s bail at $75,000 during a preliminary arraignment Tuesday. He was confined to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for Pineda-Gasca in court documents.

Pineda-Gasca will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Raymond Sheller at 9 a.m. April 13.