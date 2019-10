A Lancaster city man accused of shooting a man in the city earlier this month has been arrested in Philadelphia.

The U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force found Tyree Rocha, 21, Wednesday, and will be held there until he can be returned to Lancaster, city police said. Details weren't provided.

Police say Rocha shot a 36-year-old Lancaster man multiple times about 9:45 p.m. Oct. 10 near North Queen and Ross streets. The shooting stemmed from a fight with two females, police said.

