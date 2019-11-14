A Lancaster city man wanted in a fatal May drive-by shooting of 22-year-old man has turned himself, city police said.

Vladimir Junior Paltan, 27, of Lancaster, turned himself in Thursday, Nov. 14, the day after police announced they charged him with homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Police said he was driving the Volkswagen Passat on May 30, the night that Tyreek Shyheim Gardner, of Lancaster, was killed in the 500 block of Chestnut Street.

Vladimir is the fourth person charged in the shooting.

Paltan's brother, Brian Jonah Paltan, and Ryan Rivera — all of Lancaster — were charged with homicide and related charges in August. Daniel Pineda, also of Lancaster, was also charged in August with two counts of hindering apprehension and giving false information related to the homicide.

According to police, Brian Paltan confronted Gardner and a female walking on Fulton Street, saying he wanted to fight Gardner. Gardner and the female continued to Shippen Street and split up.

A short time later, the Paltans and Rivera drove by Gardner in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street and shots were fired at him from the vehicle, according to charging documents.

All four defendants were being held in prison.

