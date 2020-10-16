Susquehanna Regional Police are looking for a man who they say strangled a woman during an argument in a vehicle before dragging her out of the car, threatening to kill her and running over her hand when he pulled away.

Jason Hill, 41, is being charged with stalking, terroristic threats, strangulation and simple assault, according to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

An officer came across the woman around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 30 while on patrol in the area of Black Swamp Road in Conoy Township, police said.

The woman appeared to be “distressed alongside the roadway,” police said.

Hill threatened to “kill her and bury her body,” the woman told police.

Hill drove over the woman’s hand when leaving, injuring her middle finger on her right hand, police said.

