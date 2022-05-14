A Maryland man who robbed a teenager at gunpoint in a Warwick Township parking lot last month has been arrested, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Sheriff’s deputies in Cecil County, Maryland arrested 18-year-old Jakobi William Frazier on May 8, police said in a news release.

Frazier, of Cecilton, Maryland, had been wanted in Lancaster County on charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime.

According to police, Frazier ambushed the 17-year-old girl with a silver handgun while in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 900 block of Lititz Pike at 7:22 p.m. April 14.

The girl had been in the parking lot to complete the sale of a smartphone which had been arranged on social media, though police did not clarify if the Frazier had any role in the transaction. An initial police news release stated the girl was sitting inside an acquaintance’s vehicle when a passenger pulled out the handgun and forcibly stole the phone before running away.

Investigators identified the passenger as Frazier, who fled back to Maryland and could not be found, according to the news release.

Exactly how Fraizer was identified and found and what happened to the gun was not specified in the news release. An email to police requesting additional information was not immediately returned.

Two Northern Lancaster County Regional police officers took custody of Frazier at the Cecil County Jail on May 12 and transported him to Lancaster County to be booked. Frazier remains in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $175,000 bail set during a preliminary arraignment that day by Judge Edward Tobin, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for Frazier in court documents.

Frazier will next face a preliminary hearing before Tobin on May 20.